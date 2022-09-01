15
Court discharges Secondi-Takoradi MCE

Abdul Mumin Issah Oole.jpeg Secondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive Abdul Mumin Issah

Thu, 1 Sep 2022

The Takoradi Circuit Court has discharged embattled Metropolitan Chief Executive Abdul Mumin Issah of all charges levelled against him.

This was after the prosecution told the court they wish to withdraw charges against the embattled MCE, Starrfmonline.com reports.

The withdrawal of the charges comes barely a week after he was reinstated by the president after he had been suspended.

Abdul Mumin Issah was suspended after he allegedly verbally assaulted a police officer and also threatened to get him transferred.

He was also charged with offensive conduct.

Reacting to this, the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe announced the suspension in a statement on Friday, February 4, 2022.

He was also charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, and causing danger to road users.

On his first appearance in court on Friday, February 4, 2022, he pleaded not guilty and was consequently granted a GHS100,000 bail with three sureties.

The case has however been discharged by the court.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
