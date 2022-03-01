Court discharges freelance journalist who filmed proceedings

Sacut Amenga-Etegu with some lawyers

Criminal Division 5 of the Accra High Court has discharged the freelance journalist, Sacut Amenga-Etegu, who was arrested for filming court proceedings.

The court discharged the journalist, on Tuesday, 1 March 2022.



Earlier, before detaining the journalist, the court presided over by Her Ladyship, Lydia Osei Marfo had noted that the Mr. Amenga-Etegu could “be a security threat to the court and the court complex at large, if not the whole country.”



According to the Judge’s Court records, she heard a noise outside the courtroom while calling a trial case.

She indicated that what she heard on the corridors of the Court “were not ordinary noise.”



Thus, she prompted her Court Warrant Officer (CWO) to investigate.



When a Detective from the National Security was summoned by the Court, he revealed how Mr. Amengu was seen attempting to take a video of the operatives of the National Security and accused persons while they were exiting the Courtroom.