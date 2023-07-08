Court dismisses Ken Agyapong’s application to adduce fresh evidence against Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

A Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, seeking to adduce fresh evidence in his appeal against the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.

In his appeal against a ruling on a defamation suit by an Accra High Court in favour of Mr Baako, Kennedy Agyapong through his lawyers had sought leave to adduce fresh evidence in support of his case.



The Appeal Court had earlier scheduled May 11, 2023, to deliver its judgement against the 26th June, 2020 judgment of the High Court but had to put the judgement on hold to determine the application.



On July 5, 2023, a 3-member panel of the court unanimously dismissed the application after hearing arguments from both parties in the suit.



Reacting to the court’s ruling in a Facebook post, Mr Baako expressed confidence that justice will be served at the end of the process.



“*As I have always contended, I am a very patient and resilient "animal"; and confident that in the final analysis, justice shall triumph!” he stated.

An Accra High Court on Friday, June 26, 20230, found Kennedy Agyapong guilty of defaming Kweku Baako after the MP had accused the journalist of engaging in illegal mining (galamsey).



The court in ruling on the suit initiated in October 2018 consequently gave Kennedy Agyapong 30 days to retract and apologise three times on the platforms he used to defame Kweku Baako.



Damage was set at GH¢100,000 with a cost of GH¢30,000 also awarded against the Assin Central MP.



