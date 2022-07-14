Court dismisses case challenging legality of SIM card registration exercise

File photo of the Ghana Card

The High Court Human Rights Division in Accra, presided over by Her Ladyship Barbara N. Tetteh-Charway J, has dismissed the case challenging legality of the ongoing SIM card registration exercise.

The case was filed by Mr. Francis Kwarteng Arthur, praying inter alia for an order to stop the ongoing SIM card registration exercise.



The Court held that the SIM registration directive by the NCA is lawful and in the public’s interest, and none of the NCA’s actions violated any law. This follows dismissal of the injunction application filed by lawyers for the applicant late last year.



It will be recalled that the same court had on Thursday 9th December 2021 struck out the application for an Interlocutory Injunction to halt the on-going SIM card registration exercise.

The decision to withdraw the application for injunction by the Applicant followed the filing of an affidavit in opposition by the NCA, which stated among others that the on-going SIM registration exercise is backed by law.



The SIM registration exercise is currently ongoing and will end on 31st July, 2022.