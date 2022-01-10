Court fines 23-year-old driver GH¢3,600.00

Man fined for causing harm with cutlass

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has fined Amos Awuku, a 23-year-old driver, GH¢3,600.00 or in default serve 24 months imprisonment for causing harm to Thompson Tetteh with a cutlass.

In addition, the convict would pay a sum of GH¢1,547.00 to the complainant being the cost of his medication or in default serve another six months imprisonment.



He was also ordered to pay a compensation of GH¢500.00 to the complainant.



The court presided over by Mr. Richard Delali Anku fined Awuku after he pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawfully causing harm and slashing the complainant’s head with cutlass contrary to section 70 of the criminal offensive Act 1960 (29).



Chief Inspector Samuel Aperwah, prosecuting said complainant Tetteh aged 23-year-old, is a driver who resides at Sakumono, Accra while accused Awuku, resides at Klagon.



According to the prosecution on December 29, 2021, at about 1000 hours at a Filling Station, near Kuffour Station at Ashaiman, a fight ensued between the complainant’s mate Daniel Adzinu, who happened to be the witness in the case and the accused person over passengers.



As a result, the complainant’s mate refused to pay the booking fee.

Prosecuting said the complainant then alighted from his car and went to separate his mate and the convict and, thereafter, the convict left the scene of the fight.



According to the prosecution Awuku later picked a cutlass from a nearby coconut seller and used it to slash Tetteh’s head.



The prosecution said the complainant sustained a deep cut with blood oozing from it and was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.



A witness in the case, assisted by four others, arrested the convict and brought him to the police station with the cutlass and a case was lodged against him.



Chief Inspector Aperwah said, during the investigation, the convict admitted the offence that he used the cutlass to slash the complainant’s head, the exhibit which is the cutlass, was kept at the Police Station.



After investigations, the accused person (convict) was charged with the offence and put before the court.