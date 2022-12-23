Court fines Apostle Boahen GH¢14K

Apostle Ebenezer Boahen

A Tarkwa High Court last Wednesday dismissed a case of contempt involving the embattled Ex-Chairman of Christian Divine Church, Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and some seven others.

This case was as a result of simmering problems within the rank and file of the Church which has led to the sharp division between it’s members.



Apostle Boahen and his Deputy Chairman A.A Agyeman had cited seven other members for contempt but case was struck out and dismissed and a cost of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis was awarded for each of the seven defendants.



The defendants, who were cited for contempt includes:



1. Rosina Aryee



2. Pastor Sampson Obadiah Awortwi

3. Pastor Andrews Antwi



4. Pastor Jacob Quayson



5. Elder Emmanuel Kwaw Korsah



6. Elder J.K. Amoah



7. Elder Franklin Narh Annorbaah