Court fines Wa Technical Institute student GH¢2,000 for assaulting a teacher

File photo

A Wa magistrate court fined a Wa Technical Institute final-year student GH2000.

He was penalised for physically assaulting Ishmail Musah Froko, the school’s housemaster.



The sum is intended to pay for the teacher’s treatment.



The money is to be paid for by the student’s parents.



Yissif Mudaair, the student, was convicted on his own plea after the court, presided over by Maxwell Mac-Brown Titrigu, judged him guilty of the offence.

The court also ordered that the student sign a bond promising to be good for a year or face imprisonment for the same period if he did not.



The judge said his verdict was premised on the fact that the defendant was a student and a first-time visitor to the court.



Salifu Razak, a second defendant charged with the teacher’s assault, was not in court.



The third accused accused person, Christian Kieseh Confidence was released from custody after an inquiry established his innocence.