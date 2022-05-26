0
Menu
News

Court fines man for misappropriation of GHC94,861.92

Jailed Arms File photo

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a man to a fine of 200 penalty units equivalent to GHS2,400.00 for misappropriating GHS94,861.92 belonging to his employer.

In default, Emmanuel Frimpong would serve two years imprisonment.

The Court also ordered him to compensate Halimatu Sadia Sanusi, the complainant and his employer GHS3,000.00.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence but was found culpable after trial.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that Halimatu, the complainant, was a fashion designer, residing at Alajo, whereas Frimpong, her employee, also resided at Danfa, both in Accra.

Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said both the complainant and Frimpong were school mates at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

He said in January, 2021, Frimpong approached Halimatu and pleaded with her to employ him in her fashion designing establishment as he was jobless.

Complainant, Prosecution said, sympathized with him and without any hesitation employed him as her personal assistant responsible for client services.

Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said the complainant therefore settled all his outstanding debts to afford him peace of mind to work.

The Court heard that on February 11, 2021, Frimpong started work and was given a mobile phone with a registered mobile money account number purposely for complainant's fashion designing establishment to be used in receiving payments locally and abroad from her clients.

Prosecution said Frimpong accepted the said responsibility but diverted monies from complainant's clients into his personal mobile money account number instead of the company's mobile money account number.

Complainant later detected the theft and requested for accused person's mobile money account statement which he provided from Network Service Provider, between January, 2021 and July, 2021 which was audited by an independent auditor, Mr. Isaac Gawugah Lorlomyo, he said.

The Prosecution said the audit report revealed that the accused person had diverted GHS94,861.92 paid by Halimatu's clients into his personal momo account but failed to render an account to the complainant.

He said on September 13, 2021, an official complaint was lodged with the Police and upon his arrest, he told Police that he used complainant's money for gambling via betting sites namely; Sporty bet, Betway, Melbet, Soccabet and others.

During investigation, the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and he was arraigned.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: