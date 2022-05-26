Court fines man for misappropriation of GHC94,861.92

File photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a man to a fine of 200 penalty units equivalent to GHS2,400.00 for misappropriating GHS94,861.92 belonging to his employer.

In default, Emmanuel Frimpong would serve two years imprisonment.



The Court also ordered him to compensate Halimatu Sadia Sanusi, the complainant and his employer GHS3,000.00.



He pleaded not guilty to the offence but was found culpable after trial.



Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that Halimatu, the complainant, was a fashion designer, residing at Alajo, whereas Frimpong, her employee, also resided at Danfa, both in Accra.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said both the complainant and Frimpong were school mates at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

He said in January, 2021, Frimpong approached Halimatu and pleaded with her to employ him in her fashion designing establishment as he was jobless.



Complainant, Prosecution said, sympathized with him and without any hesitation employed him as her personal assistant responsible for client services.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said the complainant therefore settled all his outstanding debts to afford him peace of mind to work.



The Court heard that on February 11, 2021, Frimpong started work and was given a mobile phone with a registered mobile money account number purposely for complainant's fashion designing establishment to be used in receiving payments locally and abroad from her clients.



Prosecution said Frimpong accepted the said responsibility but diverted monies from complainant's clients into his personal mobile money account number instead of the company's mobile money account number.

Complainant later detected the theft and requested for accused person's mobile money account statement which he provided from Network Service Provider, between January, 2021 and July, 2021 which was audited by an independent auditor, Mr. Isaac Gawugah Lorlomyo, he said.



The Prosecution said the audit report revealed that the accused person had diverted GHS94,861.92 paid by Halimatu's clients into his personal momo account but failed to render an account to the complainant.



He said on September 13, 2021, an official complaint was lodged with the Police and upon his arrest, he told Police that he used complainant's money for gambling via betting sites namely; Sporty bet, Betway, Melbet, Soccabet and others.



During investigation, the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and he was arraigned.