Court fines skidder for causing danger to other road users

The video of a skidder hauling timber went viral on social media

Source: GNA

A Skidder, who hauled a big timber log and drove dangerously on the Ejisu roundabout, has appeared before the Effiduase magistrate court.

A video of this dangerous act went viral on social media and many people were concerned about the danger posed to other road users.



Dauda Seidu, 28, was put before the court together with one Sunny, 42, a Chinese national, who is also the production manager of the Hiton Wood Company Limited.



They were charged with abetment of crime and causing danger to other road users.



They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were fined a total of GHc 2,400.00.



The two would serve six months prison term if they failed to pay the fine.

Police Chief Inspector Richard Effah told the court presided by Mr. Frank Ashitey Addo that on January 24 this year, at about 1530 hours, Sunny who is the production manager of the company ordered Dauda, a driver, to convey the timber log from a breakdown truck to the company’s premises.



He said Dauda drove an unregistered skidder to carry the log from the Effiduase road direction and at the Ejisu roundabout, he drove dangerously, causing obstruction and danger on the road.



Chief Inspector Effah said he was arrested and in a caution statement mentioned Sunny as the one who sent him.



Sunny was also arrested and after investigations, they were charged and put before the court.