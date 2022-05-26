Court fines two unlicensed tricycle riders

File photo/Fined

Source: GNA

The Tema District Court has fined two tricycle riders GHC180 each for riding without a driver’s license contrary to the road traffic laws of Ghana.

Ibrahim Abudullah, and Emmanuel Asante who were among a number of drivers apprehended by the police are to pay the fine or serve two-week imprisonment in default.



Abudullah and Asante were handed over the fine by the Court presided over by Mr. Festus Fovi Nukunu, after pleading guilty to the charge of riding without a driver’s license.



The court heard that on May 13, 2022, at about 14:30 hours, the Kpone Police under the instruction of Superintendent Seth Tay, the Kpone District Commander carried out a road traffic operation.

The facts added that Abdullah was arrested riding a tricycle with the registration number M-21-GS-6502 without a driver’s license.



It added that likewise, Asante who was also in charge of a tricycle with registration number M-21-GT-5569 was also apprehended for a similar offence.