0
Menu
News

Court fines two unlicensed tricycle riders

Rubber Stamp Image Concept Showing Red Reading Fined 144678796 File photo/Fined

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Tema District Court has fined two tricycle riders GHC180 each for riding without a driver’s license contrary to the road traffic laws of Ghana.

Ibrahim Abudullah, and Emmanuel Asante who were among a number of drivers apprehended by the police are to pay the fine or serve two-week imprisonment in default.

Abudullah and Asante were handed over the fine by the Court presided over by Mr. Festus Fovi Nukunu, after pleading guilty to the charge of riding without a driver’s license.

The court heard that on May 13, 2022, at about 14:30 hours, the Kpone Police under the instruction of Superintendent Seth Tay, the Kpone District Commander carried out a road traffic operation.

The facts added that Abdullah was arrested riding a tricycle with the registration number M-21-GS-6502 without a driver’s license.

It added that likewise, Asante who was also in charge of a tricycle with registration number M-21-GT-5569 was also apprehended for a similar offence.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Lecturers fume as aspiring NPP chairman storms UCAES campus, drives students out
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition