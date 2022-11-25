0
Court fines woman ¢120.00 for not participating in communal labour

Court Justice Gbb The convict would in default serve one-month imprisonment

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has convicted to a fine a woman aged 30, Ms. Yaa Adoma GhC120.00 for refusing to participate in communal labour at Tweapeasie in the Municipality.

Adoma, who pleaded guilty before the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey would in default serve one-month imprisonment.

Prosecuting officer, Mr Kwadwo Akamanda, of the Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Department said, the convict, a farmer and resident of the community, refused to attend communal labour organised at the instance of the Tweapeasie queen-mother under the supervision of the local Unit Committee on Friday, August 12 this year.

He said there was a second communal labour and that one too the convict intentionally did not attend, so as a result she and other defaulters were invited to the queen mother’s palace to explain why court action should not be taken against her but she failed to honour that invitation.

Mr Akamanda said all efforts made to compel her to appear before the queen-mother and the Unit Committee members were unsuccessful, and she was therefore served with criminal summons to appear before the Court.

Source: GNA
