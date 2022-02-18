Court gives prosecution 24-hour ultimatum to send accused person to mental hospital

File photo of a gavel

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has given a-24-hour ultimatum to prosecution to send an accused person to a mental hospital.

Joseph Okaigya is among five persons being held for terrorism and possession of illegal weapons.



The Court gave the order following the prosecution’s inability to furnish the Court with a report from the hospital on the mental uprightness of the accused person.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusua Appiah said the accused persons' plea could not be taken as a result of his condition.



Mr. Macdonald Nii Ayitey Okine, the Defense Counsel for the accused persons, repeatedly told the court his client was not fit for trial.



Okaigya, who is said to be suffering from Hayfever needs to see a specialist.



Consequently, the case has been adjourned to Monday, February 21, 2022.

The five persons were remanded to assist in police investigation for allegedly terrorising residents of Kokrobite over their lands.



They are Awudu Amadu, Joshua Abosu, Simon Okyeame Borketey, Joseph Okaigya and Noah Ashiley. They are also facing a charge of possessing firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.



Their pleas were not taken after Okaigya started showing signs of mental disorder.



The Court earlier ordered that he should be sent to the hospital for assessment and treatment.



Meanwhile, Nii Armah Fit said to be the ringleader, is still on the run.



Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah had earlier told the Court that Amadu, 37, was a trader, Abosu, 30, labourer, Borketey, 42, fisherman, Okaigya, 40, fisherman, and Ashiley, 32, ceiling fixer.

He said except Ashiley, who lived at Weija, the rest were residents of Kokrobite.



The Prosecution said police intelligence gathered that Nii Armah Fit, also a resident of Kokrobite had recruited land guards, armed them with offensive weapons, and were terrorising people on their lands.



On February 3, 2022, police from the National Operations Directorate proceeded to the resident of the said Nii Armah but only found his accomplices, who were arrested.



Three Pump Action guns, three boxes of BB live cartridges, a box of 9mm ammunition, six cutlasses, and three wooden clubs were found at the residence.