Court grants GH¢50,000 bail to two men caught wielding guns in viral video

A Kumasi circuit court has granted a GH¢50,000 bail to Emmanuel Dakorah and Richard Suleman

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges with the case expected to be heard again on July 7, 2021



A Kumasi circuit court has granted a GH¢50,000 bail to two men at the centre of a viral video depicting the wielding of guns in the aftermath of the Jamestown bullion van robbery with each given two sureties, 3news.com has reported.



The two, Emmanuel Dakorah and Richard Suleman, following an arrest by the Police after their video post went viral were charged with an intent to cause fear and panic and publication of fake news.

The prosecutor of the case, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagoggie, read the charges and prayed the court to grant the police about two weeks to investigate the source of their video post which was shared numerous times across various social media platforms and news portals.



Charles Owusu Ansah who is counsel for the accused persons, however, objected to charges and prayed the court to grant his clients bail of which the presiding judge, Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, agreed to as the two have exceeded the mandatory stay period in police custody.



But the prosecutor on various occasions told the court to hold the two accused persons in police custody while the police investigate an incident of some two pistols that were allegedly burnt by the accused.



The two, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and are expected to report to the police three times a week until the case is heard again on July 7, 2021.