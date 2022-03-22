Court grants bail to 13 NPP members who shut down party office at Subin

File photo: New Patriotic Party

The Asokwa magistrate court in Kumasi has granted bail to 13 polling executives sued by the State for unlawfully shutting down the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Subin Constituency office on 8th March 2022.

They were granted bail to the tune of GH¢15,000 with two sureties each.



The 13 have been charged with two counts, – conspiracy and offensive conduct.



The suspects pleaded not guilty to any of the charges, compelling their counsel Annie Moghtar to plead for bail.

Her worship Afia Adu Boahen, therefore, granted the request of the suspects to re-appear before her court on 11th April 2022.



The accused persons locked the party office in protest over alleged bias towards them in the polling station election by the elections committee of the party.



Speaking to Kasapa News, the police prosecutor who doubles as the Judicial police, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi said the police can’t allow politicians to disturb public peace while their party’s channels for addressing grievances are clearly known to them.