Court grants man GH¢50,000.00 bail over fraud

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties, one to be justified to an estate developer for allegedly defrauding another under the pretext of securing him some plots of land.

The Court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah ordered that one of the sureties be a public or civil servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.00 and the other should be someone of "substance", living within the jurisdiction of the Court.



Essilfie Mensah, who denied the offence, was alleged to have asked Simon Annak to part with his Concord Saloon car valued GH¢25,000.00 in exchange for five plots of land.



He is to make his next appearance in the Court on February 9, 2022.



Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court that Annak, the complainant, was a pastor and resident of Tamale whilst Mensah, the accused person, was an estate developer.



The prosecution said in 2005, the complainant's friend, one Philip Aikins, domiciled abroad, imported a Concord Saloon car for the complainant to sell and use the money to purchase a parcel of land for him.

It said the complainant after receiving the car informed the accused person of his intentions to sell the car.



The prosecution said the accused person allegedly expressed interest, inspected the car, and was satisfied with its condition.



It said Mensah later told the complainant that he had a parcel of land located at Amrahia and was interested in exchanging it with the car.



The complainant then informed Aikins about it and was asked to go ahead with the transaction, the Court heard.



The prosecution said the complainant mentioned to the accused person that he was offering the car for GH¢ 25,000.00, adding that the accused person agreed and later gave five (5) plots of land to the complainant in exchange for the car and gave him documents to the land.

It said when the complainant started developing the land, other claimants stopped him.



The prosecution said after the accused person was informed about the development, he tried to relocate the complainant several times but was unsuccessful.



It said the complainant spent so much money on the lands but could not access them, hence, a report was made to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person.



During the investigation, the accused person refunded GH¢20,000.00 to the Police and after investigation, he was charged and put before the court.