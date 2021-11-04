Court issues arrest warrant for Nam1, two others

• Nam1 fails to honour court summons

A Circuit Court in Adentan has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as Nam1, and two other persons.



The three are said to have failed to honour an appearance order issued by the court for Thursday, November 4, 2021.



The other accused persons, Gabriel Kwamigah, aka, Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako, aka, Cana, together with the CEO have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretenses.

The bench warrant for their arrest was issued after the accused persons failed to honour the court’s summons on a second occasion.



According to a GNA report sighted by GhanaWeb, the accused are being held over the purchase of vehicles estimated at $210,000 from a businessman.



The presiding judge, Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has held that Nam 1 and the two other accused persons be put before the court as soon as they are arrested.



The matter has thus been adjourned sine die.



