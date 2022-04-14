Court issues bench warrant for arrest of NPP members who painted party office in NDC colours

The four facing charges including causing damage failed to show up in court

NPP members in Fomena stage protest

NPP supporters accuse party leadership of attempts to impose parliamentary candidate



Aggrieved NPP supporters threaten to defect to NDC



A bench warrant has been issued by the Bekwai Circuit Court in the Ashanti for the immediate arrest of some persons who led a protest and painted the New Patriotic Party’s Office in the Fomena Constituency in the opposition National Democratic Congress’ colours.



The four named as Isaac Agyei, Gilbert Oppong Akwasi, Micheal Ankapong, and Silas Yeboah who are said to be members of the NPP have been slapped with charges including causing unlawful damage.



This comes on the back of an incident on March 7, 2022 where some aggrieved NPP supporters in Fomena protested against the leadership of the party in the constituency over what they said are attempts to impose the Independent Member of Parliament for the area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah on the party.



The protestors ended up painting the constituency of the party in colours of the NDC and also plastered posters of former President John Dramani Mahama on the building amidst threats to defect from the NPP.

However, when the case against the four were called in court, they failed to show up causing the presiding judge, His Honour Mark Diboro Tairima to express disappointment over the attitude of the accused persons and their lawyer.



However, the prosecution team has expressed hope that the case against the four will be settled on April 28, 2022, when the court will preside on the case again.



According to the Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Chief Superintendent, Kofi Blagodzi, the accused persons had no reason to fail to show up in court.



“The party has set up an ADR mechanism to address issues bordering on the party. Some prominent people have been appointed to address these issues, so I do not know why they refused to show up in the court. However, this problem will be addressed,” he stated.



Meanwhile a spokesperson of the aggrieved NPP supporters in the Fomena Constituency, Emmanuel Domah, has told Citi News that they resorted to protesting as a result of some unfair treatment being meted out to some members of the party by its leadership.