Court issues bench warrant for arrest of driver over alleged GH¢1 million fraud

File photo

Source: GNA

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a driver accused of defrauding a businessman of over GHC1million.

Bright Kwashie failed to attend court when the matter was called hence the order by the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.



He is supposed to be brought before the Court on November 22, 2023.



Meanwhile, Divine Kwasi Abenyagah, his alleged accomplice is on bail.



Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa told the Court that Mr Philip Osabatey, a businessman, was the complainant and that he dealt in cars and general goods.



Kwashie, a driver, lived at Odomi in the Oti Region.



His alleged accomplice, Divine Kwasi Abenyagah, a teacher, also lived at Nsawam, the prosecution said.

Detective Chief Inspector Asantewaa said in March 2021, the complainant, who needed to purchase some cars and generators, contacted one Nicholas Attitso, his friend and witness in the case to help him get the cars.



Attitso obliged and introduced Kwashie, his nephew to assist the complainant to acquire his desired cars.



Kwashie allegedly claimed he knew a Customs Officer, one Chief Atomi in charge of the Aflao Customs Boarder Check Point, who could assist him get various auctioned cars.



Kwashie, who managed to convince the complainant, asked him to pay various sums of monies being the cost of the different cars on 23 cell phone lines he sent the complainant.



The prosecution said the complainant transferred the monies to the tune of GHC1,058,600.00 to the contacts given and was expecting the vehicles to be delivered on April 15, 2021.



On the contrary, Kwashie introduced Agbenyegah to the complainant as his uncle, a custom officer, who could help with the documentation of his cars.

Kwashie gave the complainant another momo line to transfer GHC22,300.00 for the process, yet the goods were not delivered, thus, complainant petitioned police for investigations leading to the arrest of Kwashie on May 11, 2023.



Detective Chief Inspector Asantewaa said nine days later, the teacher was also arrested, and he confessed to the crime, saying that GHC10,000.00 was transferred on his momo account, which he allegedly forwarded to Kwashie and he was in turn given GHC1,300.00 as his commission.



The Court heard that some of the other ‘momo’ lines, including that of Kwashie’s were traced and it revealed that the owners after receiving the monies sent them to Kwashie’s ‘momo’ account.



However, Kwashie failed to lead Police to the others apart from the teacher.



After investigations by the Auto Theft Unit of the Ghana Police Service, they were charged.