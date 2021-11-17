Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of former MASLOC CEO

Former MASLOC CEO, Sedinam Christine AttionuTamakloe

An Accra High Court presided by Justice Afia Asare-Botwe has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Christine Tamakloe.



The Court sitting on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, issued the warrant for the arrest of Madam Tamakloe who is standing trial for causing financial loss to the state.



According to a Daily Guide report, she failed to make an appearance having been granted leave to travel to the United States of America for medical check-up.



With the prosecutions final witness called in the case, the prosecution had been set to close its case but for an application filed at the Supreme Court by a second accused person, Daniel Axim.

The court had granted Madam Attionu leave to travel and asked her to return to court on October 6, 2021, but she failed to do so.



The court adjourned the case to November 16, 2021, but the accused person again failed to make an appearance with her legal counsel telling the court that the hospital she was attending in America has sent a letter.



According to Samuel Osei Sarfo who held a brief for Agbesi Dakpasi, the accused person needed to undergo another scan having gone through a previous one.



The defense counsel told the court that it received the letter from the hospital in America on Monday and were yet to file it in court. He thus prayed that the case be adjourned to December 10, 2021.



The presiding judge in her ruling however said “I will not sit here and know the law and decide not to use it.”



Justice Asare-Botwe who was not convinced by the arguments of the defense counsel thus issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Madam Tamakloe and adjourned the case to December 15, 2021.

