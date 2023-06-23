Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

A Circuit Court judge dismissed in the wake of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' undercover investigation on the judiciary has gotten a favorable judgement against his dismissal at the Court of Appeal.

Judge Benjamin Yaw Osei, who was filmed by undercover investigtors at Juabeng, his station at the time, was part of 20 lower court judges dismissed after a Judicial Service process.



Anas' charge against him was that he had freed an accused person after receiving bribes from them.



His lawyers, however, argued before the three-member Court of Appeal panel that contrary to the allegations made in the video, the accused person had actually been convicted and imprisoned.



The panel presided over by Justice Senyo Dzamefe on Thursday, June 22, thus, reversed an earlier high court judgment against the appellant.



The judgment means he may be reinstated as a judge.





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA