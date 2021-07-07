Court of Appeal judge rejects the use of live bullets to control crowd

The military men during the clash with the civilians

The Court of Appeal judge who is chair of the three-member committee probing the disturbances that occurred in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, George Kingsley Koomson, has recommended to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to apply plastic bullets when controlling crowd in Ghana.

He rejected the use of live bullets to disperse the crowd since it can be fatal.



He said this when the General Officer Commander-Central Command, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour appeared before the Committee on Wednesday, July 7.



“I think the military should put in application for plastic bullets. We are talking about human lives, don’t be applying for live bullets,” Justice Kingsley Koomson said.



The committee was formed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery following the gruesome murder of Macho Kaaka in Ejura over the weekend.

There was also a violent clash among the military officers and the youth of the area who were demonstrating in that town on Tuesday, June 29 following the murder.



This led to the death of two persons with four sustaining various degrees of injury.



Brigadier General Joseph Aphour while answering questions posed by members of the Committee said “My Battalion Commander called me the day of the incident that that was happening in Ejura, the indent that we all know."



“Then I had a call from the Chairman of REGSEC that the situation was getting out of control and that there was the need for us at Operations Calm Lives to move inside, if not things will get out of control.”