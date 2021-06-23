Court orders Jomoro MP to produce cert renouncing Ivorian citizenship

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP, Jomoro

A Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr Richard Osei Hwere has ordered the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, to produce documents supporting the renunciation of her Ivorian citizenship within 10 days.

The High Court has quashed an application by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for it to declare as “no case” an application by one Joshua Emuah Kwofie, seeking to declare the election of Dorcas Affo-Toffey as null and void.



In the wisdom of the High Court, there is merit in the application by Joshua Emuah Kwofie, praying it to annul the results of the 2020 parliamentary election for the Jomoro Constituency.



When the High Court sat on Tuesday, June 22, Justice Dr Osei Hwere indicated that the defendant, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, had accepted that she had Ivorian citizenship but renounced it before contesting.



He, therefore, ruled that it will be appropriate for her to be given the opportunity to produce the evidence and should do so in the next ten days.



Tarkwa MP vs NDC PC

The Sekondi Commercial Court A has also adjourned the case involving the 2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, Justice Abban, and MP for the same constituency, George Mireku Duker.



The court, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Sedina Agbemava, adjourned the case to Thursday, July 1 for the substantive case to be heard.



In an interview after the sitting, Counsel for the 1st Respondent, Philip Kwesi Nkrumah, indicated that they are yet to be served with the petitioner’s stay of execution.



“We filed an application to dismiss the Petitioner’s case, but we got here to be told that they have filed an affidavit in opposition. That has also not been served on us, so the judge has ordered they serve us so we come back to open the case.”