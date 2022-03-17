Court orders Police to detain Oliver Vormawor until bail documents are verified

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The Tema High Court that granted bail to Oliver Barker-Vormawor has directed the Ghana Police Service to the FixTheCountry convener in custody until the documents covering his bail are verified.

According to Starr News sources, the court registry has written to the Lands Commission to verify the authenticity of documents submitted to secure bail for Oliver.



The Lands Commission has, according to Starr News sources, told the court registry that the verification will be concluded by Thursday, March 17, 2022.



The Tema High Court granted bail to the Barker-Vormawor in the sum of GHC2M with two sureties.



The court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah said one of the sureties should deposit documents of landed property within the jurisdiction.

As part of the bail conditions, he is also to report to police once a week on a day to be determined by police.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested on February 11 at the Kotoka International Airport and has since been in detention.



He has been charged for treason felony for comments the prosecution deemed has elements of staging a coup.



His comments were written on Facebook.