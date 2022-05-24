0
Menu
News

Court orders arrest of mining contractor over failing to pay workers SSNIT contribution

Ofori Tenkorang Ssnit Boss Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General of SSNIT

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has secured a bench warrant from the Kenyasi District Circuit Court for the arrest of one Samuel Ameku, a mining contractor for failing to pay GH¢800,000 SSNIT contributions of his workers.

The acquisition of the bench warrant by SSNIT was due to the failure of the contractor to comply with the payment schedules which was offered to him by SSNIT.

The Regional SSNIT prosecutor Mrs. Christiana Amoabeng Boateng disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here in Sunyani yesterday.

She explained that the outstanding GH¢800,000 covered penalties and contributions of 50 employees of SAMDOE 2002 Company limited, spanning 2019 to date, adding “all attempts by SSNIT for amicable settlement proved unsuccessful hence the decision to resort to the law court.

Mrs. Boateng recounted that in October last year Mr. Ameku promised the court to be given two weeks to begin payments but again defaulted.

The SSNIT prosecutor said Mr. Ameku has been very evasive saying his conduct has breached section 83 (1)(d) of the National Pensions Act, 2008)Act 766 as amended by section 7 of the National Pensions (Amendment)Act 2014) Act 883.

Mrs. Boateng however advised employers who have difficulty in paying SSNIT contributions of their workers to go to their offices to negotiate payment in order not to breach the law.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
The story of Ghanaian professor who did not attend secondary school
One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Dead men don't talk but truth will prevail with time - Sir John's aide mourns