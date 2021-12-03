Court orders destruction of a large quantity of ‘wee’ at Mankessim

A bunch of 'wee'

A Circuit Court at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region has given clearance to the Police, Court Registrar, Narcotics Control Commission and Officials of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) directives to burnt a large quantity of Cannabis known in the local parlance as “Wee”.

The Registrar of the Circuit Court at Mankessim, Mr. Godfred Kofi Adu, has stated that the illegal substance had been in the police custody for a while and upon the orders of the court, they were to be destroyed.



The Narcotics Control Commission – Head of Enforcement at Cape Coast, Mr. Michael Wordey justified their decision to destroy the slabs of the contraband goods saying “‘Wee’ is an illegal commodity.”



He added that the police had vowed to curb the selling and usage of ‘Wee’ in the Central Region and the nearby communities and also “the fight against narcotic drugs continues unabated.”



He disclosed that the police had worked tirelessly to close down many ‘Wee’ bases in the catchment area through frequent swoops, assuring the public that the police are determined to fight the menace.

“We seized the items from criminals who have been prosecuted. Under the law when these substances are confiscated, we need an order from the court to be destroyed under the strict supervision of the appropriate agencies. These were exhibits in the custody of the police to aid in prosecutions and since they have accordingly prosecuted these cases, there was the need to destroy them which we have the directive from the court to do”, he revealed.



Mr. Wordey further advised the youth to desist from the use of narcotic drugs warning that when caught they shall be dealt with in accordance with the laws.



“The young ones must focus on their education and desist from indulging in drugs as the law will catch up with them when arrested”, he advised.