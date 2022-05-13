0
Court orders driver to pay damages for negligent driving

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: GNA

A Sunyani District Magistrate Court on Wednesday ordered a driver to pay a fine for damages incurred by Mrs Lucy Perby-Nyarko, a gas filling station owner for negligently causing damage to the station.

Desmond Adu-Baidu drove into the “CAPLUU” Gas filling station with a DAF articulator truck with registration number AS-4572-15 on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Afispakrom in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Court presided by Mr Eric Daning thus ordered the defendant to pay GhC5,048.00 to cover the cost of repairs of the accessories and equipment damaged with interest at the prevailing bank rate calculated from Tuesday, August 20, 2019, till the date of final payment.

Besides, an additional cost of GhC1000.00 was also awarded against the driver defendant to be paid to the plaintiff.

Mr Kwaku Antwi Adjei, Counsel for Mrs Perby-Nyarko, the plaintiff earlier prayed the Court to recover GhC6,786.00 as the total cost of repairs for the accessories and equipment damaged by the defendant.

The court recalled prior to its previous sitting both parties had agreed defendant would pay for the cost of damages to the plaintiff but the former failed to honour that agreement, hence the suit the plaintiff presented two different bills to the defendant, being GhC6,786.00 and GhC5,048.00, thus creating inconsistency in her claims.

According to the Court, its ruling for the defendant to pay the amount GhC5,048.00 was therefore based on facts presented by both parties.

