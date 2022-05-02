0
Court places injunction on NPP election in Ho Central Constituency

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: GNA

A Ho High Court has granted an interlocutory injunction against the Ho Central New Patriotic Party's (NPP) constituency election, slated for Monday, May 2.

The Court gave the order after Mr Chris Percy Kpodo, the plaintiff and six others, prayed the court to restrain the defendants, the NPP, the Regional Chairman and four others from proceeding with the elections.

The plaintiffs prayed the Court to among others to reinstate them after they were unduly disqualified without any adverse findings from participating in the upcoming Constituency elections.

Justice George Buadi, the presiding Judge, upon hearing the affidavit of Mr Kpodo in support of Motion on Notice for an order for interlocutory injunction and counsel for the plaintiffs, Mr Emile Atsu Agbakpe, granted the order.

The defendants were to ensure that all the concerns of the plaintiffs were addressed before conducting any election in the constituency.

The order is expected to last for 10 days from April 29.

