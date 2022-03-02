Court places injunction on Sunyani East NPP Polling Station Elections

The NPP is holding polling station elections nationwide

Source: GNA

A High Court in Sunyani on Monday placed an injunction on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Polling Station and Electoral Areas Elections in the Sunyani East Constituency.

Accordingly, the Court presided over by Justice Douglas Seidu restrained the nine-member Constituency Elections Committee chaired by Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, from managing, conducting and supervising the elections.



Led by one Asomah Mohammed, four disgruntled members of the NPP in the Constituency, sought the restraining order from the Court.



The others were Mohammed Habib Bawumia, Paul Tuah Opoku and Mohammed Eliasu.



An accompanying affidavit filed by Mr Moses Kofi Obah of the Asempa Chambers, a Sunyani based legal firm and Counsel for the plaintiffs, prayed the Court to dissolve and compel the national leadership of the NPP to reconstitute a new Elections Committee in the Constituency.

A copy of the affidavit made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) cited irregularities in the entire electoral process, including the rejection of 409 nomination forms of aspirants by the Committee.



It said unless the Court set aside the rejection of the nomination forms, dissolve and order the reconstitution of the Elections Committee, the plaintiffs would be deprived of their rights to contest the elections.



“It is the contention of the plaintiffs that the Election Committee be dissolved and reconstituted for the conduct of the election to ensure free, fair, impartial and transparent electoral process and the election,” the affidavit indicated.