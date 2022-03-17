Court places injunction on Twifo Hemang-Lower-Denkyira NPP Polling Station Election

The court also restrained the party executives from holding any elections

Source: GNA

A Cape Coast Circuit Court on Thursday, March 17 placed an injunction on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Polling Station and Electoral Areas election in the Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira (THLD) Constituency.

The court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur, in her ruling, halted elections in the constituency until the Party reached a consensus to enable peace and fairness to prevail in the Area.



The Judge also ordered a favourable and new timetable to enable the constituents and their supporters to conduct fresh and new elections in the area.



The court also restrained the party executives from holding any elections until the needed steps and processes were followed to ensure a free and fair election in the Area.



On Friday, March 4, some concerned New Patriotic Party (NPP) Polling Station aspirants and supporters at THLD petitioned the court for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the said polling station election results to be put on hold.



In the writ, they alleged that the Constituency Election Committee failed to organise Polling Station Elections in 82 out of the 83 Polling Stations but declared results unanimously.



It said the entire Hemang/U-Road Zone (38 PSs) and Kwamoano to Abrafo Zones (19 PSs) had night/dawn to early morning acclamations by Mr. Bright Wireko-Brobbey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Area, at secret places and his residence.

Addressing the media, Nana Kwaku Abban, the Assistant NPP Constituency Secretary of the NPP, expressed delight about the ruling and called for calm and unity to move the Party forward.



He called on the National Executive Council (NEC) to come down to monitor and foresee the election that would be held in the Area, adding that they had no trust and hope in the Regional Executives due to some attitude and behaviour shown by them.



Mr. Abban, who doubles as the Presiding Member of THLD Assembly, urged the Regional and Constituency Executives to abide by the laid down processes of the court or they would resist any kind of unfairness at all cost.



“We will resist any unfair election at all cost by using the laws of the country and NPP rules.”



He told all interested parties to stop conducting secret elections in the Area and to take further steps and necessary arrangements to resolve all misunderstandings and issues arising out of the elections.