Court rejects bench warrant against Savelugu MP, says MP notified court of absence

Iddris Jacob Abdulai

A High Court in the Northern Regional Capital Tamale has outrightly rejected a request by the Attorney General to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu, Iddris Jacob Abdulai.

Despite the AG’s insistence, His Lordship Richard Kwogyapwah, the presiding judge, rejected the application because the MP had officially notified the court of his absence for medical reasons.



On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, various reports alleged the trial judge was fuming angry over the conduct of the lawmaker to absent himself from the court for no reason.



Neither the MP nor his lawyer was in court when the case was called but the court refused to issue a bench warrant for his arrest for the above-stated reason.

In December last year, Police charged the opposition MP with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, after winning the Savelugu seat in a contentious election that gave NDC 137 seats after a fatal shooting incident.



The MP was charged alongside one Naa Mohammed Ahmed, the Chief of Duko, who is facing five counts.



The MP was said to be in possession of an AK-47 rifle, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition while Naa Mohammed Ahmed was said to have a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.