Court rejects defendant’s motion in Akwerh vs Nartey

Hammer JudgeThe judge says she wants the substantive case tried expeditiously

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Tema High Court Land Division on Thursday, June 7, 2022, dismissed a motion to vary an Order of Interlocutory Injunction in the matter of Nene Akorsey Akwerh vs Solomon Tetteh Nartey.

The defendants through their lawyers on August 26 2021, filed the application asking the court to vary an injunction imposed on them (defendants) to cover the complainant in the matter in which the two sides are battling over an estate.

In her ruling on the motion, Her Lordship Justice Rita Agyeman-Badu (Mrs), said she found the application to be incompetent as the applicant had failed to adduce cogent evidence to back their claim.

She further awarded a cost of GHC1,000.00 against the applicant in favour of the plaintiff/respondent.

She however noted that the substantive case will be tried expeditiously in order for the court to make a determination on the matter.







