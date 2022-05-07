0
Court remands ex-convict over theft

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit court has remanded an ex-convict as he awaits his return to prison on May 10.

Nathaniel Adjei pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing. He was convicted on his own plea but the sentence was deferred.

This is to enable the Prosecution to furnish the Court with prison records/ information that the convict came out of Nsawam Prison in 2021.

Complainant Doris Ackummey is a trader and resides at Teibie whilst the accused person Nathaniel Adjei, 20, is a loading boy and also a resident of Teshie.

On April 20, 2022, at about 0100 hours, the accused person broke into the complainant’s chamber and hall apartment and went into the bedroom where the complainant sleeps.

The Complainant was awoken by the abnormal noise and found the accused person scattering her belongings.

Adjei stole the complainant’s GHS6,400.00 as well as a money box containing an unspecified amount of money and took to his heels.

The complainant took a full description of the accused person and informed witness Joshua Mensah about the theft.

On the same day at about 12:00 hours, the witness assisted by two others arrested the accused person at his hideout at Teshie Adoomi and handed him over to the Police.

The accused person in his cautioned statement admitted the offences and further stated that after obtaining the money, he went to Accra and purchased 11 pairs of jeans trousers, 12 boxer shorts, a traveling bag, four jackets and a belt all valued at GHC 2,500.00.

In the course of the investigation, GHS780.00 was retrieved.

Source: GNA
