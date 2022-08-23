Court remands father who attempted to sell his 2-year-old daughter for GHS20K

File photo

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has remanded a 37-year-old man, Samuel Kobina Agyemang into police custody for attempting to sell his child for GHS20,000.

He is expected to reappear before the court on Thursday, 1 September 2022.



The man who lives at Agona Asafo in the Central Region but hails from Aburi-Akuapim was arrested by the police when he attempted to sell his two-year-old child.



The mother of the child, who narrated the incident to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan explained that the suspect usually comes for his daughter to spend some time with him.



So on a fateful day, he came for the child around 5 pm but failed to bring her back after several hours. She added that she searched for them everywhere but didn’t find them until late in the night when a certain man came asking whose child is this, whose child is this? following which she came outside and claimed the child.

According to her, she asked where the father is taking the daughter to, but he refused to answer only for her to hear he was going to sell her daughter.



Yaw Kum, who alerted the Police, also indicated: “It was around 3:30 pm when the child’s father sent two boys that he was searching for someone to buy his two-year-old child.



“The boys were baffled when he told them that. So the boys came to tell me and I told them, I’ll buy the child myself, they should go and bring the father. The father came with the child and we agreed on the price to buy the child, so I told him I have this Alhaji I do business with, ‘so let me inform Alhaji’. I called the CID to come. He waited with the child for Alhaji till about 7 to 7:30 pm.



He added: “The Alhaji finally showed up with a briefcase containing the money. When they came, they bargained with him and agreed on GHS20,000. He handed over the child to them indicating it is his own child. As soon as they handed over the money to him, they told him they were from the Police. and he was arrested.”