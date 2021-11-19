Court remands four kidnapping suspects into prison custody

A person behind bars

The Tamale Magistrate Court has remanded four kidnapping suspects believed to be of Fulani extraction into prison custody.

The suspects, Ayuba Issah 19 and Shaibu Amadu 20 with two others are to reappear on December 2.



The court presided over by His Worship Amadu Issifu Sulley remanded the suspects to enable police conduct further investigations into the matter.



Presenting the fact of the matter to the court, the police prosecutor told the court that the kidnappers were demanding an undisclosed amount of money from their victim and threatened him on November 10 that failure to pay the money will result in his kidnapping.

He said the victim informed police who laid ambush to arrest the suspects on November 17.



There has been several incidents of kidnapping recorded in the northern and savannah regions in the last four months with huge ransoms often demanded from families of victims of these incidents.



Meanwhile, the Northern Regional police crime officer Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga has described the arrest of the four suspects as a move in the right direction considering the increasing rate of kidnapping cases.