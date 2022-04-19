Court remands lecturer of Ho School of Hygiene for slashing son with a cutlass

File photo

Lecturer cuts son as punishment for not going to school

Lecturer charged with causing unlawful harm and the use of an offensive weapon in Ho



JHS student slashed by father for not writing end-of-term exams



The Ho District Court 2 has remanded a 41-year-old lecturer at the School of Hygiene in Ho, Sampson Quaye Agbavitor, for allegedly slashing his son with a cutlass as a punishment for not going to school at Ho-Dome.



According to the police prosecutor in charge of the case, Inspector Rejoice Kasa, Agbavitor on April 11, 2022, subjected his son to severe beatings before cutting him with a cutlass after he was prevented by school authorities from writing two end-of-term examinations, graphiconline.com reports.



Inspector Kasa told the court that the main reason the victim, who is a Junior High School (JHS) student, was prevented from writing the examination was because Agbavitor refused to honour an invitation from the school authorities to deal with disciplinary issues regarding his son.



The policeman said that the lecturer left the boy in his room after cutting him, and neighbours alerted the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), who then rescued the victim and arrested the accused person.