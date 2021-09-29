Court remands notorious land guard at Apolonia

The suspected notorious land guard

An Accra Circuit Court 9 presided over by His Lordship Justice Fred Bright Acquah has remanded one Bright Nana Oppong,38, known at Ashaiman Kubekrom as a notorious land guard who has been firing guns and intimidating residents at Dodowa and its surroundings.

Complainants, Francis Opey and Joshua Bosompem lodged a complaint against Nana Oppong at the Accra Regional Police Command for leading a number of land guards to demolish buildings and other properties.



They also accused him of terrorizing residents in Apolonia and Kubekrom in Ashaiman.



The alleged land guard was accused of causing damage to properties such as fence walls, buildings, and other properties at Apolonia and Kubekrom.



The accused is believed to have made (Apolonia and Kubekrom no. 2) a no-go area as “his boys” go after anyone who stands in their operations.

In 2019, the accused was arrested by the Dodowa Police for firing a gun at Dodowa Government Hospital after leading a number of land guards to attack the residents and in the process, one of his men sustained serious gun wounds and was rushed to the Dodowa Hospital.



In that reprisal attack, the Dodowa residents also went after him at the hospital which led to his arrest by the police and detained at the Dodowa police station.



The complainant has vowed to follow the case to its logical conclusion.



Meanwhile, the land guard who is in police custody has been arraigned to reappear in court on Tuesday 5th of October, 2021.