11
Menu
News

Court remands sword-wielding Lebanese for 8 days

Arrested Lebanese Sword Man Blurred Osman Brustani, suspect, was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded the Lebanese national, who threatened to slit the throat of a Ghanaian on the streets of Osu, into police custody for eight days.

The suspect, Osman Brustani was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, and was arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, April 14, where he was subsequently remanded.

He is to re-appear before the court on April 22, 2022.

Mr. Osman Brustani was captured in a widely circulated video on social media in which he was seen wielding a sword from a sheath and was screaming, “come out, come out, I will cut your neck.”

The police thus pursued him and arrested him after they had earlier stated in a Twitter post on Tuesday, April 13, 2022, that “this viral video has come to our attention and we are working on it.”

The Lebanese Embassy in Ghana also indicated in a Facebook post that, “we reject all forms of violence and intimidation, as well as anyone who does not treat the people of the host country with respect and in accordance with applicable laws.”

Source: angelonline.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name