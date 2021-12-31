Court remands teenage students over murder of naval officer

The suspects aged 17 and 18 years, appeared in court on Thursday, December 30

The three teenagers who have been accused of gruesomely killing a naval officer at Bakado near Sekondi have appeared before a Sekondi Magistrate Court.

The three, all students aged 17 and 18 years, appeared on Thursday, December 30.



They admitted committing the act.



However, prosecution pleaded with the Court to give them more time for further investigation.



The students had hired the deceased, Okyere Boateng, on hail a ride from Ketan to Chocolate City, a popular suburb in Sekondi.

But when they got to Bakado, one of them asked to get down. It was at that point when they attacked him.



One of them then poured petrol on him and quickly lit a match, ostensibly to set him ablaze.



He screamed for help and the assailants bolted.