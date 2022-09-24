0
Court remands three KNUST students over campus violence

KNUST Suspects The suspects

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Asokore Mampong District Court, on September 23, 2022, remanded into Police custody three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUTS) who are standing trial for their involvement in the recent mayhem on campus.

The three, Emmanuel Appiah Amoah, Eugene Noamesi and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong were arrested on bench warrant following Police investigation into the campus violence in August 2022.

They will reappear before the court on October 10, 2022.

The Police have assured the public that all the perpetrators in the disturbances will be brought to justice.

