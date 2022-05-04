Court remands trader over GH¢33,000 visa fraud

File photo of a person behind bars

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a trader, who allegedly defrauded two persons under the pretext of securing them European visas.

Isaac Asare denied taking a total of GH¢33,000.00 from Sedro Esinam Vanesa and Celestine Kpetsigo to secure them Albania visas.



He will come back to the Court on May 16, 2022.



Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the Court that the complainants: Vanesa and Celestine were hairstylists residing at Abelemkpe whilst the accused person, Asare, was a resident of Ablekuma Curve, all suburbs of Accra.



He said in June 2021, the complainants wanted to travel to any of the European countries in search of greener pastures and contacted the accused person who offered to assist them acquire Albania visas at the cost of GH¢50,000.00 each.



The prosecution said the accused person convinced the complainants to make part payment for the process after which their visas would be ready in a month and the remainder paid later.

The accused person, hiding under such false representation collected, GH¢22,800.00 and GH¢10,200.00 from Vanessa and Celestine, in that order, the Court heard.



The prosecution said the accused person after collecting the money failed to get the visas and went into hiding.



Inspector Alorwu said on February 07, 2022, a complaint was made at the Regional CID/Accra and the accused person who was involved in a similar case and kept on remand at the Accra Central Police Station was identified by the complainants.



He was re-arrested to assist in investigations where he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and mentioned one Isaac Asante as his accomplice.



He was subsequently arraigned and efforts are underway to apprehend the said Asante to assist the investigation.