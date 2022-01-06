Court remands two Chiefs over attempts to assassinate Gomoa Fetteh Chief

During the gun battle, two other suspects managed to escape

Two Traditional Leaders have been remanded by the Ofaakor District Court over an assassination attempt at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The two chiefs Nana Essel Amoquandoh III and Nana Yaw Kudu Manu, Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba Odikro and Mankrado respectively are scheduled to reappear before the court on January 19, 2022.



It would be recalled that on December 19, 2021, the anti-robbery police unit from the National headquarters shot dead 5 persons who were suspected to be on a mission to assassinate the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Attah after they opened fire on the police officers who were already on a lookout for the suspects based on intelligence.



During the gun battle, two other suspects managed to escape but were later arrested by the police.



The police on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 arrested the two Traditional Leaders over their suspected involvement in the assassination plot and were arraigned before the court on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.



Presenting the facts before the court, police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah, mentioned that, facts gathered by the police pontificate that the two suspects, Nana Essel Amoquandoh III, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba and Nana Yaw Kudu Manu, Mankrado of the same town had contracted the assailants and made a payment of GHC 40,000 to them through one Philip Finney who also died in the gun battle.

The prosecution also averred that two suspects who managed to flee were later arrested by the police at Awoshie in Accra and upon interrogation mentioned the two traditional leaders as their hirers.



Even though lead counsel for the suspects, Lawyer Ismael Kofi Turkson argued that, the prosecution lacked solid grounds for the suspects to be remanded and that they are responsible leaders with known addresses and won’t in any way impede police investigations, the judge, His Lordship Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako remanded the suspects into police custody.



He however denied the application of prosecution to remand the other two suspects in absentia over claims of illness.



Prosecutor mentioned that the other two suspects whilst on their way to the court fell ill and was rushed to the hospital but promised to make them available today, Thursday, January 06, 2022.