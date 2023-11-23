Court restrains Democracy Hub, 2 pro-NPP pressure groups from December–January demo at Jubilee House

File photo

The High Court in Accra has restrained and prohibited three pressure groups – Democracy Hub, Patriotic Hub and Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance from embarking on any demonstrations at the forefront of the Jubilee House and its surroundings.

The Court has also barred the organisers of the special event not to stage any demonstrations from December 1 to 31, 2023 and January 1 to 5, 2024.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge further ordered that should the organizers intended to hold the said special event after January 5, they should find a different location other than the forefront of jubilee House.

The order of the Court follows a motion from the police Command seeking an order to prohibit the holding of the special events by three different groups from December 1 and 31, 2023 and January 1 to 5, 2024.



The Respondents- Benjamin Akufo Darko, (Democracy Hub), Denis Appiah Larbi, (Patriotic Hub), Kwame Baffoe – Abronye, (Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance) together with their lawyers were absent.