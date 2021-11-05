Court’s issuance of bench warrant is fraught with legal infractions – Nam 1 reacts to his arrest order

CEO of Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1)

• Nam 1 to appeal court’s ruling

• Nam1 failed to honour a court summon



• CEO of defunct Menzgold charged with conspiracy to defraud by pretence



Embattled Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah (Nam 1) says the decision by an Adentan Circuit Court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, is fraught with serious legal infractions.



The court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, held on October 4, 2021, that the CEO of the defunct gold dealership firm and two others be arrested after they failed to honour a summon.



The other accused persons, Gabriel Kwamigah, aka, Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako, aka, Cana, together with the CEO have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretenses.

But in a release following the court’s decision on Thursday, Nana Appiah Mensah explained that he was never a direct party in the acquisition of some cars by two parties. According to him, he was merely a mediator.



“To be clear on the subject matter, 1, Nana Appiah Mensah did not purchase, acquire, nor transact any business of any sort, as my role was just an arbiter. I only came in as a third party to help resolve some issues concerning the two other vehicles upon the request of the two parties (buyers and sellers).



“The process through which the verdict was arrived at, is fraught with serious legal infractions, as it did not conform with Section 60 and 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30) which is clear on the process of arrest, charge, accusations etc,” the statement said.



While explaining and maintaining his position that he was not a direct party in the matter, the CEO said he has, since the issuance of the court order, instructed his lawyers to appeal the decision of the court.



“We have directed our lawyers to appeal the ruling on the point of the said law (Act 30) to bring finality to this matter,” the statement added.

