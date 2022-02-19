Court sentences unemployed for mobile phone theft

File photo of a gavel

Source: GNA

The District Magistrate Court in Enchi has sentenced, Raymond Donkor, 19, unemployed, to a fine of GH¢600 or in default, serve six months in prison for stealing three mobile phones valued at GH¢1,800.

The court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, also bonded Raymond GH¢2,000.00 for 12 months or to serve six months imprisonment in hard labour.



Raymond who is also known as ‘Apisco’ was convicted for unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing. He pleaded guilty on all the three counts.



Presenting the facts of the case, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, said the complainant Barikisu Seidu was a trader and resided at Jema, while the convict resided at Omanpe, both in the Aowin Municipality.



He said two weeks ago, Raymond went to Jema to visit his wife and cousin, Savior, who happened to be the complainant’s husband.

On January 26, at about 6:30pm, the convict gave his mobile phones to Savior and collected a cash sum of GH¢50.00 and promised to refund the said amount later to retrieve his phones, prosecution said.



Detective Agyare said on January 27, at about 1:00am, Raymond unlawfully damaged the mosquito net used by the complainant to fence her porch, entered the room unlawfully, and made away with three mobile phones and a cash sum of GH¢620.00 belonging to the complainant.



He said after the theft the convict went into hiding in Omanpe, but was later arrested and charged with the offences after investigations.