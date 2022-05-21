0
Court struck case against Atta Agyapong Francis, others accused of scam

Mallet Banker In Trouble The Accra circuit court has struck out a case involving six people

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Accra circuit court has struck out a case involving six people who were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a '419 scam' to dupe hundreds of Ghanaians of thousands of Ghana cedis.

The prosecutor said the complainant in the court had failed to show up in court on many occasions, therefore he prayed for the court to dismiss the case.

The court presided over by Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison, therefore, struck the case out for want of prosecution.

The names of the six suspects were arrested by the Sowutuom Police as Francis Atta-Agyapong Junior, the Director of Operations of the company; Mawuli Agbota, an accounts officer; Samuel Nyamekye, an administrative assistant; Robert Atsrim, the Assistant Director of Operations; Patrick Quansah, a network engineer, and Solomon Lamptey, an operations officer.

The suspects were allegedly linked to the Mass Social Welfare Scheme, an organization that claims to be engaged in a social intervention project targeted at alleviating poverty among five million Ghanaians.

