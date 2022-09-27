Court throws out Aisha Huang’s bail request for 2nd time, adjourns case

Aisha Huang's counsel pleaded that the court grants his client bail

An Accra Circuit Court has thrown out a bail application by lawyers for Aisha Huang and some 3 other Chinese Nationals for a second time.

This follows their reappearance in court after an initial adjournment of the case on September 14, 2022.



Aisha Huang and 3 others are in court over charges relating to illegal mining activities.



With initial charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals, four other charges including undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday, September 16, 2022



In court today, Tuesday September 27, 2022, the sitting judge argued that the case was one of public concern considering the depth of damage being done to the environment through galamsey activities.



Citing threats by Ghana Water Company to shut down if nothing is done about galamsey activities, and the impact of same on marine species in affected waterbodies among others, the judge refused the accused persons bail.

This is the second time the court has denied the accused persons bail. The first was on September 14, 2022, after lead counsel Nkrabea-Effah Dartey asked the court to grant his client and her three other Chinese counterparts bail.



Aisha Huang's request according to GhanaWeb’s court reporter was objected to by the prosecution.



According to the prosecution, new arrests have been made therefore granting the accused persons bail may give them the opportunity to interfere with witnesses and investigations.



The prosecution while citing public interest in the matter also argued that Aisha Huang has a history of sneaking in and out of the country and is therefore a flight risk.



The accused persons remain in police custody.

The case has since been adjourned to October 12, 2022.



Drama in court:



Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang broke down in tears while in court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



While it is unclear what warranted her tears, earlier reports from GhanaWeb's correspondent indicated that one of her colleagues; the second accused; Johng Li Hua, herself a Chinese, fell sick during court proceedings and broke down in tears.



According to her lawyer, Frank Kumako, his client, Johng Li was on some medications per information from her family.

She was subsequently rushed to the hospital after she collapsed in the courtroom.







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



