Court throws out Akuapem Poloo’s appeal, orders her to continue the 90-day jail term

The Accra High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term handed to her on April 16 2021.
One can recall that the actress was convicted to a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.
To this end, Akuapem Poloo’s lawyers appealed the ruling to make a mitigation plea to ask for a more lenient punishment.
But in a new development, Akuapem Poloo who appeared in court as part of proceedings to challenge her 90-day-term was faced with bad news.
In a ruling today, December 1, 2021, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.
“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.
The court has therefore ordered that in the absence of the convict, Akuapem Poloo’s child should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of.
