Court throws out NPP’s petition against 2020 Krachi West election results

Krachi West MP, Helen Abena Ntoso and her lawyer, Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe

Helen Ntoso declared winner of 2020 Krachi West parliamentary elections

NPP challenges election of Krachi West MP



High Court dismisses NPP suit after two years



The Hohoe High Court, after almost two years, has dismissed a petition by the New Patriotic Party challenging the election of Helen Adwoa Ntoso as the Member of Parliament for Krachi West.



The NPP after the 2020 elections, filed a suit challenging the declaration of the National Democratic Congress candidate as the winner of Krachi West Constituency.



In the latest development, however, the Hohoe High Court presided over by Justice Armah Aryeteey has dismissed the petition in its entirety.



“One of the NDC Parliamentary seats that was contested after the 2020 election was the Krachi West Constituency. We have been battling the election petition at the High Court in Hohoe. After almost two years of hearing. Today, High Court presided over by Justice Amarh Aryeetey dismissed the petition in its entirety. We are grateful to the High Court. Congratulations to Hon Adwoa Helen Ntoso,” Member of the NDC’s Legal Team, Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe shared in a Facebook post.

In the aftermath of the 2020 elections, both the NDC and the NPP filed a collective of 16 legal challenges against each other.



The NPP for instance filed suits challenging results in the Buem, Kintampo North, Savelugu, Pusiga, Jomoro, Assin North, Banda, and Krachi West constituencies.



The NDC on the other hand challenged results in the Techiman South, Hohoe, Tano South, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Essikado Ketan, Tema West, Zabzugu, and Sefwi Wiawso constituencies.



The suits among other things bordered on alleged electoral malpractices, eligibility of candidates, and disenfranchisement of some eligible voters.



This was besides the major election petition which was filed by NDC flagbearer, John Mahama against the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo who was the candidate for the NPP.



Former President Mahama’s suit challenging the reelection of President Akufo-Addo would later however be dismissed by the Supreme Court for lack of merit.