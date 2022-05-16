Court throws out sacked KATH accountant’s case against hospital management

File photo

Awuni Akyireba, an accounts officer with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who was dismissed for reporting the Chief Executive Officer of the facility of misappropriating COVID-19 funds has lost a court case he filed against his dismissal.



In November last year, Awuni Akyireba petitioned Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, over allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds.



He said the management used the hospital’s funds to "purchase two luxurious Toyota Camrys of 2020 model for the pleasure and comfort of the CEO, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, and the Medical Director, Prof. Baafuor Kofi Opoku.”



He also accused the medical director of the hospital of giving out his official vehicle to his wife, which got involved in an accident.

Following this development, the hospital’s management sacked him, insisting that he had breached some disciplinary codes of the hospital.



He however challenged his dismissal by filing a suit against the hospital and appealed to the court to have him reinstated.



But his case was dismissed by the court.



Speaking to journalists after the dismissal, he expressed disappointment. He however added that the issue has not died out as he will continue to fight until he gets justice.



“I’m highly disappointed. I think this is history’s greatest infamy in the hospital’s record and even in the record of our Judicial system, that an administrative body could gloss over procedural rules of punishing an employee and have its way. It is very disappointing. The legal tussle is a strategy. So when the matter happened, I discussed it with lawyers, and they advised me on strategies to adopt. From the onset, I was told that it was difficult to succeed with it, but that we could go for wrongful dismissal. If you also listened to the judgement, he [judge] passed a comment that we could have filed a writ, full-blown trial for wrongful dismissal other than the certiorari," he said as quoted by Citinewroom.com.



He added, "So we are looking at our options again. It has not died out. This has not ended yet. Let me send a signal to the hospital and even to the court that I’m firm on my issues and I know very well that justice has not been served on this matter and that I will fight till I get justice served”.