Court to hear Kpessa-Whyte’s contempt case on May 30

Kpessa Whyte Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, political science lecturer

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a highly anticipated legal showdown, Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a revered political science lecturer at the University of Ghana and a prominent figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is bracing himself to face a Supreme Court inquiry.

The proceedings, set to unfold today, will scrutinize his recent actions and require him to defend against allegations of contempt.

Dr. Kpessa-Whyte's controversial remarks were made in a recent Twitter post where he expressed his belief that the Supreme Court was being transformed into a "Stupid Court."

Additionally, he criticized the current state of Ghana's judiciary, accusing it of partisanship and a lack of common sense.

These tweets came shortly after the Supreme Court decided to order the removal of NDC MP James Gyakye Quayson's name from Parliament's records due to procedural breaches during his nomination and election in 2020.

Following the tweet, Dr. Kpessa-Whyte received inquiries regarding his statement, particularly in relation to Ghana's judiciary.

He clarified that his tweets were not specifically referring to the Ghanaian judiciary but were instead influenced by global developments, including those in the United States.

As a result of his comments, the Supreme Court has summoned Dr. Kpessa-Whyte, initiating a process that requires him to provide a valid explanation for his alleged contemptuous remarks.

